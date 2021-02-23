The Miz cashing in Money in the Bank makes WWE Championship picture more interesting ahead of WrestleMania

The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Elimination Chamber. After Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship inside the Chamber, Bobby Lashley came out and attacked McIntyre, paving the way for Miz to cash in and become the new WWE Champion. With Miz finally cashing in, the WWE Championship picture has become much more interesting heading into WrestleMania.

Before Sunday night, McIntyre had no clear challenger heading into WrestleMania. While Sheamus was his main feud heading into Elimination Chamber, it was unlikely that the two would be feuding all the way into WrestleMania. Unless a huge star like Brock Lesnar returned, McIntyre was looking at a lackluster WrestleMania program and match.

The other issue with McIntyre and the WWE Championship is that he has defeated nearly everyone on the RAW roster. Since winning the title from Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania, McIntyre has defeated everyone from Seth Rollins and Randy Orton to Keith Lee and even Lashley himself. The only person McIntyre hasn't feuded with yet on the heel side of the RAW roster is Braun Strowman. As mentioned in previous articles, Strowman was rumored to face McIntyre at TLC before he suffered an injury.

With Miz now WWE Champion and Lashley assisting him, it makes the title picture much more interesting. The Miz was seen talking to MVP before the main event and when Lashley came out after the match things became clearer. It can be insinuated that Miz made a deal with the Hurt Business that if they help him defeat McIntyre, Lashley will be the first to get a title match. It also makes Lashley dropping the United States Championship earlier in the show make sense as well.

Not only is Lashley now in the WWE picture, so is McIntyre, who will want his rematch. Sheamus is also still lurking and he is most likely not done with McIntyre. Damian Priest, who has been feeding with Miz over the past few weeks, could also find his way into the title picture if WWE wants to continue that feud. This opens the door for many options and questions for Fastlane and WrestleMania. When will Lashley cash in on his title opportunity? Will McIntyre get his rematch or have to fight someone like Sheamus to get back into the picture? What about John Morrison? Will he want a title shot, even if it's against his best friend?

There are numerous options for The Miz and the WWE Championship

What will likely happen is that Miz will come out on RAW and brag about how he defeated McIntyre by himself and is now WWE Champion. This will bring out the Hurt Business who will remind Miz that Lashley is the only reason Miz is champion and for him to remember the deal they made. This would lead to a title match between the two either on an episode of RAW or at Fastlane next month. Whenever that title match happens, Lashley would likely defeat Miz to become WWE Champion. Miz is a transitional champion at this point. Lashley has also been booked so dominantly that he won't lose to someone like The Miz.

As for McIntyre, depending on when the Miz-Lashley match happens, he could potentially face Sheamus at Fastlane in a No. 1 contender match. If the Miz-Lashley match takes place on RAW, McIntyre would face Sheamus and Miz at Fastlane with the same stipulation. McIntyre and Sheamus still have unfinished business, especially considering that McIntyre did not pin Sheamus at Elimination Chamber. Whoever McIntyre faces at Fastlane is irrelevant as he would win in either scenario and face Lashley at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

This can also be seen as a blessing in disguise for McIntyre. When he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, it was in front of an empty Performance Center. This year's WrestleMania will take place at Raymond James Stadium in front of around 25,000 fans. This could be seen as WWE giving McIntyre his proper moment that he didn't get last year. Either way, things just got a whole lot more interesting on the Red brand.

What are your thoughts on Miz cashing in at Elimination Chamber? What do you think will happen next for everyone involved? Sound off in the comments below.