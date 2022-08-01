The Miz says up-and-coming WWE Superstar is "one of the best natural talents" he has ever seen

WWE Superstar The Miz has praised Logan Paul for how quickly the latter has been able to acclimatize to the wrestling business.

Paul has only had two matches in WWE, but despite his lack of experience, the YouTube star seems to be a natural in the ring.

During a recent interview with MackMania, the former WWE Champion praised Logan's in-ring expertise.

"I’ve been doing this for like 23 years now. [He is] the fastest out of anyone. I’m talking celebrity or WWE Superstar. I don’t pick things up very fast at all. If you remember me right in the beginning, I was terrible, like horrible." Miz added: "But Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. He just picked it up quickly. So, yeah, he is definitely one of the best natural talents I’ve ever seen." (H/T 411 Mania)

Logan Paul came out victorious this past Saturday against The Miz at SummerSlam in one of the finest matches on the card.

It's not just The Miz who has complimented Logan Paul's skills in the ring

Like The A-lister, many others have praised The Maverick's successful transition into professional wrestling.

Speaking to WWE, Logan Paul highlighted how he is starting to believe his own hype as he begins his wrestling journey.

"Everyone hits me up and they’re like, ‘Yo, you are built for this. You’re made for this, lean into it.’ I’m starting to see what they see, and it’s always such an honor when people believe in me before I believe in myself. I think with the WWE, that’s another case of that happening." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With his rivalry against The Miz seemingly over, fans eagerly await who The Maverick will be facing off against next.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's match at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

