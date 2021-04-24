The Miz believes he doesn't need a title to be relevant in WWE

The Miz recently won his second WWE Championship before dropping it to the current champion Bobby Lashley. Despite losing, the A-Lister isn't feeling too down as he believes he does not need a title to be relevant in WWE.

The former WWE Champion sat down with Yahoo!Entertainment and spoke about his second title reign and the manner in which he lost it.

While the way he lost the title may have been embarrassing, The Miz was relatively pleased with his performance. He even said that he does not need to have a title in order to be relevant in WWE.

"Do I need a title to be relevant and a main event-caliber player in WWE? No, I don’t, but I can take a title and make someone else. I had the title for eight days, but if you really look at how much I did in those eight days, Bobby Lashley was made to be the biggest monster in WWE [during that time]. I’m proud to say that I was a part of that. Bobby Lashley deserves the WWE championship and my job was to make him the biggest, scariest monster out there. We did it in one night. There is no better thing than when you’re a bad guy and you get pinned, to hear the crowd erupt," The Miz said.

The Miz's failed title defense was an iconic moment in WWE history as Bobby Lashley became just the third African-American to win the WWE Championship.

The Miz is the only two-time Grand Slam Champion

The Miz's second WWE Championship was a huge milestone for the A-Lister. He became the only WWE Superstar in history to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

His victory over Drew McIntyre meant he has won every title WWE has to offer twice. It was a historic moment, and there will surely be many more who hope to achieve this goal.

.@mikethemiz became the very FIRST Superstar in this club with his win at #WWEChamber!

https://t.co/I1igY6I3cy — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Which WWE Superstar do you think will follow in The Miz's footsteps to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion? Let us know in the comments section.