The Miz reveals why he missed WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz has confirmed that WWE’s doctors did not clear him to compete at WrestleMania 36, but he has denied that he tested positive for COVID-19.

News emerged one week before the event that the SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match had been changed to a Triple Threat singles match after The Miz was reportedly unwell on the day of the WrestleMania tapings.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the former WWE Champion clarified that he did not have COVID-19, and he simply followed doctors’ orders by not competing in the match.

“No. It’s very good [that he does not have COVID-19], trust me. I got tested, I got tested negative. But yeah, the doctors deemed me medically unclear to wrestle at WrestleMania, so I go off what the doctors want us to do, so I wasn’t able to participate then.”

Please credit Impaulsive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

The Miz's current WWE status

The Miz and John Morrison were originally due to defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The New Day and The Usos in a ladder match at WrestleMania 36, but The Miz’s illness forced WWE to change plans at the last minute.

Instead of a six-man match, one Superstar from each team – Morrison, Kofi Kingston, and Jimmy Uso – took part at WrestleMania, with Morrison claiming the titles to retain them for his team.

The latest episode of SmackDown featured another Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, this time with The Miz facing Big E and Jey Uso.

Big E picked up the victory for The New Day after a Big Ending on The Miz, while Kingston and Xavier Woods celebrated via video link following the match.