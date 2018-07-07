Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: The Miz to miss Extreme Rules, possible reason revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.06K   //    07 Jul 2018, 01:43 IST

The Miz and his wife Maryse are no strangers to Hollywood and star-studded mainstream events
What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, The Miz is unlikely to perform at WWE’s upcoming Extreme Rules PPV event.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Additionally, the possible reason behind The Miz not competing on the Extreme Rules card has also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

The Miz is currently considered to be one of the most consistent WWE Superstars—proficient both on the mic as well as the mat.

The A-Lister notably commenced his career in show-business as a reality TV star, and is no stranger to the world of celebrities as well as the star-studded events characteristic of Hollywood.

The WWE generally sends its best representatives to mainstream events, in hopes that said representatives would optimally showcase a WWE Superstar’s core presence as well as proudly wave the WWE flag at said events.

The heart of the matter

It’s now being reported that The Miz has been booked to participate in the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game which takes place in at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC at 4 pm on July 15th—the very same day on which the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event is set to transpire.

The aforementioned game will be a part of the ongoing Major League Baseball All-Star Game revelry.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that hip-hop icon and WWE Celebrity Wing Hall-of-Fame member Snoop Dogg will also appear at the event.

Besides, the game shall be aired on tape delay on ESPN on July 16th.

What’s next?

As we’d previously reported, The Miz is likely to commence a feud against Daniel Bryan very soon.

However, while experts believed that The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan rivalry could commence at the Extreme Rules PPV—with the A-Lister being busy at the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, the exact time of the commencement of their feud is now uncertain.

What are your thoughts on The Miz missing Extreme Rules 2018? Sound off in the comments! 

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Daniel Bryan The Miz
