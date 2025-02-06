The New Bloodline's next WWE feud, brand warfare? - 4 directions for The Wyatt Sicks on the Road to WrestleMania 41

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most fascinating factions in WWE. The group officially united on television last year after weeks of teasers both on TV and on social media.

The group, for those unaware, currently comprised five members. Uncle Howdy is the leader. He was once best known as Bo Dallas. Additionally, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis are the other members of the stable.

The Wyatt Sicks were initially members of the Monday Night RAW roster, but that is no longer the case. The five performers were moved over to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. Now, their future isn't quite so clear.

This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Wyatt Sicks on the Road to WrestleMania. This includes continuing a feud with a former world champion, an interbrand rivalry, and beyond.

Below are four directions for The Wyatt Sicks on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could continue feuding with The Miz

The Miz has had a career nobody expected. From reality shows to being presented as a joke initially, The Miz has overcome it all and became a multi-time WWE Champion. He has also held numerous tag team and mid-card titles.

The Wyatt Sicks and The Miz have been having issues for awhile now. The Miz had joined hands The Final Testament to try to fight the WWE stable off. After, he had The Wyatt Sicks transferred to SmackDown in order to avoid them, only to be sent to SmackDown too.

The Wyatt Sicks' direction on the Road to WrestleMania may be to continue the rivalry. The Miz, for example, could find some help to take the group down. Perhaps, he could rely on Gallus from NXT or even someone like Giovanni Vinci who is clearly underutilized on SmackDown.

#3. They could target Legado del Fantasma on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41

Legado del Fantasma is a faction that has roots dating back to WWE NXT, but is currently part of the SmackDown brand. Santos Escobar serves as the leader and he is joined by Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez.

After taking the back seat for quite some time, Legado is back in the spotlight in WWE. Angel and Berto are prominent figures in the SmackDown tag team picture, Elektra Lopez was involved in the Women's United States Title tournament, and Santos was in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Given that the group came together after Santos stabbed Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order in the back, they are prime candidates to be targeted by The Wyatt Sicks. Both groups have men and a female competitor too, which makes a WrestleMania season feud between the two all the more likely.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could feud with The New Bloodline

The New Bloodline is a faction born out of Roman Reigns taking time away following his loss of the Undisputed WWE Title. Solo Sikoa proceeded to takeover the group. He then added Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the mix.

The group's future is very much in question. Tonga Loa is out injured and Solo Sikoa has been radio silent in WWE ever since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. In fact, he even csme out to speak once on SmackDown, only to lose his nerve and disappear again.

Still, if The New Bloodline get themselves together, a feud with The Wyatt Sicks would be fantastic. A group based around those who rejected their family and tried to usurp The Tribal Chief is perfect foil for the dangerous and spooky stable led by Uncle Howdy.

#1. The Judgment Day and The Wyatt Sicks could engage in brand warfare

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW that was founded by Edge. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were also part of the group, but all three are now gone. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez make up the stable now.

The fiendish faction is another group who has undergone some serious issues. Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship and the group also lost the World Tag Team Titles. There is also consistent unrest in the WWE faction, primarily thanks to Finn Balor.

Still, they could potentially pull themselves together for an interbrand feud with The Wyatt Sicks. If Liv and Raquel win the tag team titles, it would allow for the faction to travel from show to show. This could then set up a big mixed tag team match at WrestleMania.

