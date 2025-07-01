The New Day to form an alliance with former WWE champion after losing the Tag Team Titles? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW after Night of Champions 2025 ended with a bang. The Judgment Day has gained more momentum as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dethroned The New Day to capture the World Tag Team Championship.
The entire match was a back-and-forth with four of the top superstars involved. The bout ended with McDonagh connecting a moonsault on Xavier Woods. Balor quickly tagged himself in, hit the Coup de Grace, and pinned Woods to win the titles.
After The New Day’s loss, fans have been wondering what’s next for the iconic tag team. WWE might have already revealed their plans, as Grayson Waller was caught praising Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, hinting at a possible future partnership.
In a shocking turn, former Tag Team Champion Waller might team up with The New Day and escalate his ongoing tensions with A-Town Down Under teammate Austin Theory into a rivalry.
The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Xavier Woods accuses WWE of one-sided treatment in a serious statement
Following their bitter loss on RAW this week, both Woods and Kingston looked upset. Kofi expressed his frustration by changing his X/Twitter profile picture to black.
Meanwhile, Xavier Woods tweeted and pointed out how they were set wrongly into the position against The Judgment Day, who weren’t even the legitimate number one contenders for their World Tag Team Championship. The shot was subtly aimed at the Triple H-led creative team.
"Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified," he wrote.
Check out the post below:
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The New Day.
