The New Day greedy for gold in quest to become an iconic group in WWE history [Exclusive]

Kofi Kingston says when it comes to titles and success, The New Day wants everything.

Collectively, The New Day's goal is to be one of the most iconic groups in WWE history.

Kofi Kingston says The New Day is greedy when it comes to Titles

The list of accomplishments is long for Kofi Kingston and his New Day teammates. Between the three of them, they have captured the WWE Championship and had multiple runs with each of the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships.

They hold the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions at 483 days and are also the only team to hold the championships for over one consecutive year. At WrestleMania 33, The New Day became one of the very few active talents to host The Showcase of the Immortals.

The group has already had so much success since their debut in 2014. So what's next? What's next on the bucket list? I had a chance to chat with Kofi Kingston on my radio show ahead of WrestleMania 36. He told me when it comes to winning gold, they want it all. The New Day collectively want to be known as one of the greatest factions in company history.

"We always want more. We're always greedy when it comes to titles. We're always greedy when it comes to, you know, wanting to just achieve. Because when we look back at all of this, we want to be one of the most iconic groups of all time. Not just from an entertainment perspective, but from a perspective of accolades and achievements and being able to do cool and unique things."

When it comes to how to accomplish that goal, there really isn't a plan in place. At least there isn't one for Kofi Kingston. After more than a decade in WWE, Kofi has learned one universal truth - you never know what's possible.

"I don't even really try to like plan things anymore, because you never know what's going to happen even next week. I mean if you think about WrestleMania...KofiMania didn't start happening until like about a month and half out. It wasn't the plan. It wasn't like we had a grand plan to get to this amazing story. It just kinda happened organically you know, with Ali getting hurt, and then the momentum kind of carrying onto WrestleMania."

So when it comes to speculating on his future, whether it's getting another shot at Brock Lesnar or creating another amazing WrestleMania moment, Kofi says he doesn't even waste his time doing that anymore.

"It's really all about, kind of like, capitalizing on the opportunities that you're given and making the most of what it is that you have. So, that's what we're doing. That's what we've always done."

Advertisement

Of course, that doesn't stop his brothers in The New Day from looking ahead to next year's WrestleMania. On this week's episode of the Feel the Power Podcast, Big E spoke about wanting to have another Mania match with The Usos - maybe even a six-man tag team match against the bloodline of The Usos and Roman Reigns.

He also brought up the dream booking scenario where each member of The New Day would be fighting for the WWE, Universal, and NXT Championships on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Disclaimer: This article was written exclusively for Sportskeeda. Follow me on Twitter.