The New Day to ruin female wrestler's moment on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential hint

Tonight on WWE RAW, The New Day is set to make their return to in-ring action. It will be their first match since before they kicked Big E out of the group. Of course, heading into the show, the boos will be ringing around the arena for them. But, before they can fight, they may just choose to ruin a female wrestler's big moment.

The New Day might target the newly crowned inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. The 28-year-old is sure to have a celebration tonight on RAW, but could potentially see it crashed by The New Day. The reason is, that she hasn't thanked Kofi Kingston.

Having resorted to whining, Kofi Kingston took to X to criticize Lyra Valkyria. He claimed that he had given the new Women's Intercontinental Champion advice that set her on the path to winning the title. However, in return, he hasn't even received a thank you, or for that matter, even been acknowledged by the Irish star.

"I gave @Real_Valkyria advice that turned her career around & set her on the path of becoming the 1st Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Been a week. She still hasn’t thanked me, personally or publicly. This new generation is wild…Should’ve given the advice to @ImKingKota…" wrote Kofi Kingston.

This alone is enough for The New Day to crash the party tonight on WWE RAW. They could very well come out just as Valkyria is about to celebrate and ruin her moment, by criticizing her for what they will undoubtedly perceive as a lack of respect. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation.

CM Punk recently took shots at The New Day

The WWE Universe isn't the only one annoyed with The New Day. The locker room and the backstage personnel have also had enough of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Even CM Punk, who has been busy dealing with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, went out of his way to address the duo.

The Best in the World shared a story on Instagram and fired some shots at Woods and Kingston. He shared the promotional post talking about the group's return to the ring, and captioned it, hoping they would wrestle the APA. If that wasn't enough, he also added a toilet emoji, a toilet paper emoji, and a trash bin emoji.

Clearly, the once beloved group is now starved of supporters, even among their own peers. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.

