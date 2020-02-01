The New Day's challengers confirmed for WWE Super ShowDown

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

On tonight's special Super SmackDown episode that emanated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, new no. 1 contenders were crowned for The New Day's WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

John Morrison and The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match on tonight's episode to become the No. 1 contenders and will now face Kofi Kingston & Big E in hopes of winning the Tag Team Championships at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How did John Morrison & The Miz win the match?

Tonight's edition of SmackDown kicked off with the No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way match between Heavy Machinery, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party, The Revival, and John Morrison & The Miz. Dash Wilder of The Revival and Tucker from Heavy Machinery started the match and gradually involved all the other teams too.

Towards the end, Miz nailed Scott Dawson of The Revival with the Skull Crushing Finale. Morrison then tagged himself in and covered Dawson for the pinfall victory after following it up with the Starship Pain.

John Morrison has been away from WWE for almost nine years but during his early run with the company, The Shaman of Sexy and The Miz were a successful tag team where they held the Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions. It remains to be seen if they can become three-time tag team champions at Super ShowDown.