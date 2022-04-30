The New Day STILL rocks the WWE Universe

When WWE first put together the trio of The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods - many fans and observers scoffed. They were initially viewed as a purely comedic act that wouldn't last for too long. They even went through an era where they were portrayed as somewhat of a gospel group. SO there were a lot of growing pains in the beginning.

But apparently, WWE management and the participants involved didn't feel that failure was imminent, and they remained dedicated to the grouping of three very talented performers. There was definitely something there. All they really needed was the right way to bring the whole thing together.

That was eight years ago. Based on their track record of success, the 'comedy triumvirate' are the ones who ended up getting the last laugh.

While some fans are turned off by the loud colors and crazy gimmick, it resonates with the audience - particularly people who have small children. The New Day are these brightly colored superheroes for the little ones. In the ring, they always seem to be bringing the fight in a heroic way. So, for a mom or dad trying to introduce their kids to sports entertainment, the group can be considered 'family-friendly.'

Despite the fact that older fans can do without Booty-O's cereal and frisbee-like pancake tossing, the act works for several reasons. It's mainly because the guys behind the goofiness can fight in the ring. They are three very different types of athletes who have made a career out of playing off each other's strengths.

Their accomplishments in the ring are numerous, with multiple tag team championships. Additionally, both Kofi Kingston and Big E. have had reigns as the WWE Champion. Xavier Woods, often considered the 'little brother' of the group, proved that he was all grown up now by capturing the King of the Ring crown.

They are truly one of the most decorated teams in WWE history and surefire Hall of Fame inductees when it's all said and done.

They are down a man right now. With Big E suffering a devastating (and possibly career-threatening) injury to his neck, Kingston and Woods have gone on as a duo. They continue to carry the New Day torch in the powerhouse's absence.

When Big E finally does return to action, there's a good bet it will be to stand tall alongside his New Day brethren. It only seems fitting.

The New Day has already made history in WWE, but they still have so much more time to add to their outstanding legacy. They will be remembered for being funny, for their athleticism, and their championship reigns.

However, when looking back at what they accomplished, one thing sticks out the most. It's that they have always had the support of the crowd to carry them to the fame and popularity that they have achieved. Their connection with the people made them special and kept them as one of the cornerstones of the tag team division, even all these years later.

They have done so much over the course of nearly a decade, and people still cheer and chant for them. They have had staying power because the WWE Universe STILL thinks that New Day rocks.

What do you think the WWE legacy of The New Day will be when it's all said and done? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy