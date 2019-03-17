The Next 5 Possible Grand Slam Champions in WWE

All three members of The Shield are Grand Slam Champions.

Becoming a Grand Slam Champion is a noteworthy accomplishment, not just in Professional Wrestling, but in a number of Sports. Not many Superstars are able to achieve this feat. Even household names like The Undertaker, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin never became Grand Slam Champions during their tenure.

Throughout the history of WWE, the Grand Slam definition has changed a number of times due to new Championships getting introduced and old Championships getting retired. Because of this, the Grand Slam Champions have been classified into two categories i.e., Original and Modern.

The Modern format of a Grand Slam Champion requires a Superstar to win:

Either WWE or Universal Championship Intercontinental Championship United States Championship Either Raw (FKA WWE Tag Team Championship) or Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship

With this in mind, there are a number of Superstars who are just a title or two away from completing their Grand Slam. Some of them are most likely to achieve this historic feat within the next year or so.

So, here are the predictions for the next 5 Grand Slam Champions in WWE (not listed in order).

#5 John Cena:

John Cena has never competed for the Intercontinental Championship.

It's quite surprising to see that the 16-time World Champion John Cena still has some unaccomplished feats in WWE. One of them includes winning the Intercontinental Championship. Throughout his illustrious career, Cena has never even competed for the Intercontinental strap. The title is keeping the leader of Cenation from becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

As mentioned above, Cena is a 16-time World Champion, a multi-time Tag Team and United States Champion. It's almost a guarantee that he will claim the Intercontinental Championship too, given his status as one of the Company's top draw. The best time for Cena to win the strap would be later this year. He doesn't need to have a lengthy reign. A few weeks' run might be sufficient for Cena to achieve the milestone and give the title a rub it deserves, given its prestige, at the same time.

