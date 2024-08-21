The next Rhea Ripley, legendary former champions - 4 free agents who could make an immediate impact in WWE

WWE is the hottest pro wrestling company on the face of the planet. While the promotion has undoubtedly been the biggest of the bunch for decades, there was a period where some believed that AEW was hotter and could be the next big thing.

That is no longer the case, however. These days, it seems as if the buzz is at an all-time low for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, other companies such as TNA Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have opted to work with World Wrestling Entertainment.

While having several promotions of various sizes and buzz is great, it does lead to competition in the marketplace in terms of free agents. Thankfully, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been able to sign some major names and more could potentially be on the way.

This article will take a look at four free agents who could potentially be coming to RAW, SmackDown, or Shawn Michaels' NXT and also make a major impact. This includes a legendary team and someone who is often compared to Rhea Ripley.

Below are four free agents who could make an immediate impact in WWE.

#4. DELTA could surprise many fans if she joins WWE

DELTA is an Australian pro wrestling who has to be seen to be believed. She has incredible strength and can throw around grown men with ease. DELTA is also quite quick in the ring and has plenty of explosiveness. Above all else, perhaps, are her striking looks that will put fear in the hearts of her opponents.

There might be big news regarding DELTA's future and WWE. Reports have indicated that the Australian could potentially be signing with the Sports Entertainment Titan. There is speculation that she and a handful of others are waiting for visa-related delays to be resolved. Neither of these things has been confirmed by WWE, however. As far as fans know, she remains a free agent.

Many believe that DELTA is the next Rhea Ripley. The similarities are clear, as she is Australian, powerful, and has developed rapidly. While it isn't quite fair to compare her to others, much less a star as big as Rhea, fans unfamiliar with the powerful woman will be in for a big surprise if she is indeed joining the Stamford-based promotion.

It isn't yet clear where DELTA will go if she does sign with the company. However, she's quite likely to get her start in NXT first. While she's a fantastic wrestler, she could further develop her skills in the former black and gold brand before joining Triple H's RAW or SmackDown.

#3. Alex Shelley & #2. Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns could show up on NXT soon

The Motor City Machine Guns are independent wrestling legends. The tag team is made up of two fantastic in-ring talents Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who rose to fame in TNA Wrestling but have had success in every promotion they've competed for.

The duo's future in wrestling isn't quite clear. Many believed they were heading to All Elite Wrestling after leaving TNA Wrestling earlier this year. Instead, however, the talented stars may have rejected Tony Khan and AEW in favor of Triple H's WWE.

Unlike DELTA, The Motor City Machine Guns could skip Shawn Michaels' NXT altogether. They are from the United States and may not need to relocate, plus they have plenty of experience working on television. Who knows, they could be future opponents of The Bloodline, DIY, and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown.

#1. Giulia is rumored to be WWE-bound

Giulia is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Fans of WWE and those who don't even watch the Sports Entertainment juggernaut have caught wind of her growth over the past few years and believe her to be one of the biggest free agents in all of pro wrestling.

The talented performer has long been rumored to be WWE-bound, but there seems to be constant delays. She suffered a wrist injury a few months ago but has since recovered and returned to the ring. Now the expectation is that she's wrapping up with MARIGOLD within the next week.

If Giulia is going to World Wrestling Entertainment, starting on NXT makes the most sense. She needs to adjust to a new home in a foreign country, plus the Italian-Japanese star is still working on her English. Beyond that, her one NXT appearance could set the stage for her arrival on the brand.

