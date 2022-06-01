5 WWE Superstars who could lead a new version of the nWo

It was a scorching hot night in Daytona Beach, back in May of 1996, as the world watched the unthinkable take place when former face of WWE Hulk Hogan made the infamous "heel turn heard round the world" at the 1996 WCW Bash at the Beach pay-per-view.

Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan took the wrestling world by storm and for four years, the nWo was the standard by which all wrestling stables were measured.

Ever since the formation of the nWo, many others have attempted to mimic what the dominant stable was able to achieve. Unfortunately, none have succeeded. There have been a plethora of highly successful groups coming and going, but none have even come close to matching what the nWo did.

Today's version of professional wrestling looks very different to what we have seen in the past. With that said, could an nWo reboot work in this modern era? If so, who could lead the charge? Today, we answer that question as we look at 5 current WWE Superstars who could be a part of a new nWo.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who could lead a new version of the nWo - Kevin Owens

Imagine the KO Show...in the nWo.

Kevin Owens has always been the type of guy who marches to the beat of his own drum. That very attitude is what is needed to be a successful part of a destructive faction such as the nWo.

Since arriving in WWE, Owens has had his share of highs and lows when it comes to in-ring accomplishments. However, he has almost always been a loner. With this in mind, I believe it would be an interesting dynamic to see how well he would do as a part of a major faction, such as the nWo.

There's no doubt that Owens has the killer instinct, but could he co-exist with several other alpha-type superstars with one goal in mind?

#4. Ronda Rousey

The baddest of the bad...Ronda Rousey!

I know, I know...some of my readers may roll their eyes at the fact that I have a female superstar on my list, but this is not an ordinary lady. Ronda Rousey was cut from a different cloth, so to speak. She is someone who can hold her own, in an industry ultimately dominated by men.

Ever since her arrival, Rousey has run through the women's division with a dominance that the division has never seen. She kicked off her tour of destruction at WrestleMania 31, where The Rock invited her to leave her front-row seat so that she could handle his lightweight. The lightweight was Stephanie McMahon.

If WWE officials were to consider creating a new version of the nWo and wanted to spice things up with a female superstar, there is no better choice than Ronda Rousey.

#3. AJ Styles

AJ Styles has plenty of experience running with dangerous stables.

AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet today. With over two decades of experience under his belt, very few performers can claim the accolades that Styles has achieved.

In late 2015, the rumors began to fly. Fans were hearing that AJ Styles was on the verge of signing a WWE contract. Those rumors came to fruition at the 2016 Royal Rumble when the crowd erupted as Styles was introduced as the third entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Styles is no stranger to leading stables. Having served as the leader of The Bullet Club, AJ is more than qualified to spearhead a modern-day version of the nWo.

#2. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Seth was once a member of a group similar to the nWo, The Shield.

It was 10 years ago that Seth Rollins made his main roster debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view event as a member of The Shield. Over the next two years, Rollins, Ambrose, and Reigns went on a path of destruction, which ironically resembled the actions of the nWo.

Following his run with The Shield, Seth Rollins would become the first person from The Shield to win the WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins has the sinister personality needed to become a successful member, even the leader of a new version of the nWo. If the company does one day decide to go with this idea, I cannot imagine them not including The Visionary as a component of the foundation of a modern-day nWo stable.

#1 Finn Balor

Finn Balor would be the ideal candidate to lead a new nWo faction!

He's widely regarded as one of the best all-around professional wrestlers alive today. Finn Balor has a highly successful history of leading top-level stables, including the infamous NJPW faction, The Bullet Club, as well as WWE's Balor Club.

Since signing with WWE in 2014, Finn Balor has excelled at the highest level and has never let up. Balor was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion as well. He has also held the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the NXT Championship twice as well, including multiple other accolades as a WWE Superstar.

Balor's proven success with The Bullet Club is something that automatically makes him a front-runner in regards to potential candidates to lead the return of the nWo.

