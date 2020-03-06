The nWo set to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday

The New World Order will be on SmackDown this week.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown is looking to bring in the big guns as former New World Order members, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman will be appearing on an episode of A Moment of Bliss.

WWE.com's preview of the weekly live FOX show had this to say regarding the appearance.

"Hey yo… The nWo is coming to Friday Night SmackDown! Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, 'A Moment of Bliss'. What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Could WWE be planting the seeds for another WrestleMania cameo (much like when they showed up at 'Mania 31 during the Sting vs Triple H match)? You don't bring in legends like that onto a major show like SmackDown, in front of a large crowd, and simply interview them. It sounds like something is afoot.

