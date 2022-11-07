The one WWE legend Triple H always wanted to work with but never got the chance to

Triple H has had one of the most decorated and successful careers in WWE, both as an in-ring performer and a backstage executive. Despite this, there are still several superstars that he hasn't faced. From the looks of it, there was a specific legend he always wanted to work with during his full-time run.

The current Chief Content Officer of WWE started his career with the company in 1995 and feuded with top names like The Undertaker and The Rock. However, he never faced Rey Mysterio in a notable one-on-one match.

Speaking to LadBible, Triple H expressed that he has always been a fan of the masked legend. He added that despite wanting to work with Mysterio, they never had a full-fledged program on WWE TV.

"I always wanted to work with Rey Mysterio, you know? But I think I’ve been in the ring with him like twice my entire career. You know, there’s certain guys like that that I always would watch them work and be like, ‘Oh, I’m such a fan of his work.' And I could just feel what working with him would be like and how easy that would be, and how big we could make it." [H/T 411Mania]

The two veterans shared the ring on-screen three times. The first one was in 2006 during a three-on-two handicap match (John Cena & Triple H versus Kurt Angle, Mysterio, and Randy Orton), then at Survivor Series 2007. Finally, in 2010, they teamed up with Edge to defeat Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Luke Gallows.

Triple H pushed for a feud with Rey Mysterio in WWE

The Game's dedication to sharing the ring with Mysterio is truly strong, and he even pitched the idea to the creative team in the past.

In the same interview, Triple H revealed that although he was passionate about a potential feud with Mysterio, their schedules and brands seemingly never matched.

“We just never ended up in the same place in the same storylines. And I’ve thrown it out there a lot over the years of like, ‘Hey, what if Rey and I did something?’ But he was always like on SmackDown, I was on Raw or vice versa. It just never panned out, but he’s always a guy that I always thought ‘Man, I would have loved to have gone and done something big with him.’”

