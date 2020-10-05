The original 7 members of WWE's Authority: Where are they now?

WWE has always had authority figures on WWE TV, but back in 2013, this concept was taken a little more seriously when Stephanie McMahon and Triple H became The Authority.

The first hints that the McMahon family would be looking to take over, came as part of their storyline with Daniel Bryan when it was decided that the star was a B+ player and not good enough to be World Champion.

The authority went on to grow to 14 members throughout their time together before disbanding in 2016 when RAW and SmackDown were given new leadership.

Over the years, the likes of Batista, Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury, and even Vince McMahon were part of the stable, but this feature focuses on the seven original members of the Authority who came together back in 2013.

#7 Stephanie McMahon was a founding member of WWE's Authority

After Randy Orton cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam with the help of Triple H, it appeared that The Game had turned heel, but the next night on RAW drama unfolded.

Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H invited Bryan to the ring to clear the air before allowing The Viper and the new World Champion to attack. This cemented the formation of the group and additions made to the stable that helped them dominate WWE for almost three years.

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon has been seen as an authority figure in WWE since The Authority dissolved. She still regularly appears to help with the booking of the Women's Division and is the Chief Brand Officer behind the scenes.

McMahon hasn't wrestled in WWE since WrestleMania back in 2018 when she teamed with her husband Triple H in a losing effort to Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.