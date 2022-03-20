The original cast of WWE's Total Divas: Where are they now?

WWE's Total Divas ran from July 2013 until December 2019 when the show was canceled. For more than six years, the show allowed several of the company's most popular female wrestlers to share their private lives with the WWE Universe. The show also opened the doors of the business to fans who wouldn't usually tune in.

Total Bellas was created off the back of the popularity of the show, whilst Miz and Mrs and Corey and Carmella have since been able to pick up what Total Divas left behind.

It was a completely different landscape in WWE back in 2013, pre-Women's Revolution and there were several women included in the show who are no longer part of the company.

The following list looks at just the seven original members of the Total Divas cast and where they are almost a decade later.

#7. Natalya was one of the original Total Divas cast members

Natalya is one of the only cast members from the show still plying her trade in WWE, since the former Women's Champion recently booked her place in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

The niece of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has been a part of the company now for almost 15 years and has become a mentor for many of the younger women on the roster.

Back in 2013, Natalya was seen as a mother figure to the women and was always the one to play peacemaker on the show. Whilst the veteran did have some of her own issues throughout her time on Total Divas, she was the only member of the cast to be part of the show from beginning to end.

#6. Naomi was part of the original Total Divas cast

Naomi was a fresh face in WWE back in 2013 and was teaming with Cameron as part of The Funkadactyls when Total Divas was first released. Naomi was able to marry long-time partner Jimmy Uso on an episode of the show and has since pushed forward in her career to become Women's Champion on two occasions.

The former dancer, much like Natalya, has also recently booked her place at WrestleMania, where she will be teaming up with Sasha Banks in the hopes of becoming Women's Tag Team Champion for the first time.

Naomi has found her feet in WWE in recent years after being part of a high-profile storyline with WWE official Sonya Deville. Whilst several women have been released from the company through budget cuts over the past few years, Naomi has maintained her place and is consistently pushed as an integral part of the roster.

#5. Eva Marie was recently released from WWE

Eva Marie won the 2013 Diva Search that allowed her to make her debut as part of Total Divas and also saw the star then begin making appearances on RAW. Eva famously slapped Jerry Lawler as part of her first WWE appearance and made it clear that she was there to make a name for herself.

Marie caused a lot of controversy throughout her time on the show, before being released from WWE in 2017. The former star then made her return to the company last year when she introduced Doudrop as her protege.

This storyline didn't work out as well as expected and then led to Marie being released from the company alongside a number of other high-profile stars in November 2021. Marie was filming a movie at the time of her WWE release and has since continued to work on projects outside of the company in the months that have followed.

It was recently announced that Marie will be part of Daniel Zirilli's action thriller Phoenix which has an incredible line-up of combat sport cast members. Marie plays Fiona 'Phoenix' Grant in the lead role and the movie is set to be released later this year.

#4/3. Nikki and Brie Bella are now WWE Hall of Famers

Brie and Nikki Bella were the two faces that pushed Total Divas when it first made its debut. The two women have since become some of the most prominent female wrestlers in the world.

Nikki and Brie retired from the company back in 2019 but recently returned to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. The two women were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2020, even though their induction didn't take place until last April.

The two sisters have remained busy since their WWE departure, whilst it's common knowledge that they have welcomed children, the duo also launched a new wine label in 2021 called Bonita Bonita Wine. The two women also launched their own baby gear line in partnership with Colugo last year.

Brie Bella was recently seen as a contestant on The Real Dirty Dancing, where she finished in fourth place. Nikki Bella recently appeared as a judge on season five of America's Got Talent: Extreme.

#2. Cameron recently returned as part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

Cameron was added to the cast of Total Divas alongside fellow Funkadactyl Naomi back in 2013 but the two women's careers have taken very different paths. After leaving the cast in season three, Cameron was released from the company in May 2016.

Cameron went on to appear on The Challenge, before then making an appearance on AEW Dynamite in 2020 when she was revealed as Nyla Rose's Tag Team partner. The duo would later prove to be unsuccessful as a team.

Cameron released her third single, titled "Born With It," back in 2021 before making a one-off appearance for WWE earlier this year. Cameron entered The Women's Royal Rumble at number 13 and was used as part of the storyline between Naomi and Sonya Deville, and was eliminated from the match rather quickly.

Ariane Andrew has since been named as the model for Adore Me's latest lingerie line.

#1. JoJo Offerman has since started a family with fellow WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

Jojo Offerman was just 19 years old when Total Divas made its debut on the E! Network and only remained part of the show for one season before leaving to focus on her wrestling career.

After her in-ring career hit a few snags, JoJo tried her hand at ring announcing and later went on to become the company's main announcer over on their RAW brand. This came to an end back in 2018, with Offerman's last appearance coming as part of Evolution, before she went on hiatus and later announced the arrival of her son Knash.

Offerman and fellow superstar Bray Wyatt went on to welcome a daughter called Hyrie a year later in 2020 before it was then revealed last year that the former star had been released from the company alongside her spouse.

Jojo hasn't made an appearance in almost three years and has since continued to raise her own little family and kept the WWE Universe updated through her Instagram page.

Edited by Pratik Singh