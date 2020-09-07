Every member of WWE's D-Generation X: Where are they now?

D-Generation X has had a number of members over the years and the group went on to have some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. The time that DX invaded WCW was perhaps one of the highlights of that era of wrestling and boosted the group's popularity.

DX were so popular during their time together that they reunited back in 2005, even though it was just Triple H and Shawn Michaels who reunited so that they could cause The McMahon's several issues.

The group has reunited on WWE TV several times since then, with many of the original members making their return. It's been 20 years since the original D-Generation X disbanded though, so what has happened to the group's original eight members?

#12 from WWE's DX - Mike Tyson

Interestingly, even though Mike Tyson is better known as a boxer than he is a wrestler in WWE, he was seen as a special enforcer for D-Generation X for the WrestleMania main event where Shawn Michaels took on Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Tyson would turn on DX at the end of the night and cost Michaels the match, which later worked into the storyline where Shawn Michaels was forced to walk away from WWE due to injury.

Tyson's life outside of boxing has been wrapped up in controversy, but he has been part of a handful of matches since his appearance back in 1998. Interestingly, he returned to the wrestling ring back in May when he was part of All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event.

#11 from WWE's DX - Tori

Tori didn't join D-Generation X until a few months before the group disbanded, but when the former star started an on-screen relationship with X-Pac and began accompanying him to the ring, she was added to the group.

Their relationship was just a side note in the story of DX, since Tori was mostly embroiled in the storyline between X-Pac and Kane. After slapping the taste out of X-Pac's mouth for allowing her to be powerbombed through a table at King of the Ring, Tori was no longer associated with the group.

The following year, Tori asked for her WWE release so that she could concentrate on her career as a yogini. The former WWE star has since opened her own yoga studio in Portland.

Back in 2018, Ring The Damn Bell noted that Tori's yoga studio is now a Wellness Center where she offers her clients nutritional advice as well as Cryotherapy and many other treatments to help full-body fitness. It was also noted that Tori no longer makes wrestling appearances and next year will mark two decades since the former WWE star retired from the business.