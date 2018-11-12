Opinion: Lack of a title run is not the reason behind Dean Ambrose's heel turn

Dean Ambrose turned his back on Seth Rollins the night they won the Tag Team titles

The WWE Universe had been speculating Dean Ambrose's heel turn for long and it has finally happened. While it has been two weeks since we got to see Ambrose move to the dark side, we still are quite confused about why he did what he did.

While the speculations prior to his heel turn were all about his lack of a title, it seemed to be a little out of sync as he turned his back on Seth Rollins right after winning the Tag Team championships. WIth Roman Reigns out of the title picture for now, Dean Ambrose could have also gone for the Universal Championship which again allows us to believe that a championship title was not the reason for Dean Ambrose's heel turn.

The events of the last week once again made us witness Dean Ambrose keeping his mum after Seth Rollins lost the Tag Team titles to the Authors of Pain in a one-sided losing effort. If Ambrose really cared about the titles, he would have at least done something not to keep his friendship intact, but for the sake of the titles.

However, we need to remember that Dean Ambrose is one of the most unpredictable characters on the roster and the WWE might have more plans for him than what appears apparently.

If we were to think about the events of the past, Dean Ambrose was a bit upset about being called 'Lunatic' by Seth Rollins. However, it is what he loves being called and it is what the WWE Universe loves about him. But come to think about it, heel turns have included blaming the audience several times in the past and it could be no different this time.

One of the reasons that Dean Ambrose brings up this time could be the way he is perceived by the WWE Universe as well as his teammates. Dean Ambrose could very well be the next Superstar that believes he deserves a lot more 'respect' from the WWE Universe and he is not a 'lunatic' but a dangerous man who should be taken seriously.

Another reason for Dean Ambrose's heel turn could be much similar to Seth Rollins' reason when we saw The Shield break for the first time. If we were to remember correctly, it was Ambrose who appeared to be the most dominant personality on the stable when it initially appeared.

Similar to how Rollins said that it was he who created The Shield and it was thus his decision when he decided to leave it, Dean might have an anguish for not being taken too seriously. If seen correctly, Dean Ambrose might feel like the one who has been used time and again for others' benefits while he received nothing out of it.

Whatever it might be, we can only wish that the WWE does not blow it up this time with a bland old storyline but has something that creates some real tension.