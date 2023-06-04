Money in the Bank has been a concept in WWE for nearly 20 years. Several huge names have captured the briefcase in that time, like Edge, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

Edge essentially kick-started his singles career as a briefcase winner while Lesnar, Orton, and Cena were all established stars when they won the ladder match.

One of the best thing about Money in the Bank winners is that it propels an up-and-coming star into the main event. It happened to Edge, Bayley, and even CM Punk. However, other stars like Baron Corbin, Damien Sandow, and Austin Theory were unsuccessful with their cases.

Stars below the main-event scene are not the only performers who haven't won Money in the Bank. A few huge names also haven't captured the briefcase. Here are five surprising WWE names who haven't won Money in the Bank.

#5 Kevin Owens has been a consistent WWE performer

Kevin Owens has done a lot in his WWE career

KO has been on the main roster for almost a decade. In that time, he's won tag team gold, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States title. He was also the second WWE star to hold the Universal title.

The Prizefighter would have been a perfect choice to win Money in the Bank when he was a ruthless or cowardly heel. Owens has been a part of four ladder matches with his most recent participation taking place in 2021.

His character would have been perfect to hold the briefcase, but the likes of Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin won in years where Owens vied for the case. Neither star had a successful cash-in.

#4 Bianca Belair has had an eventful run in her limited time on the main roster

Belair has only been on the main roster for a few years, but she's accomplished nearly every feat available to a female star. She's won a Royal Rumble as well as both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

The EST of WWE even won an Elimination Chamber match and main-evented a night of WrestleMania. Since she's been chasing the title or the Champion for much of the last two years, she hasn't been a part of the annual ladder match.

Her debut occurred at WrestleMania in 2020, and by 2021, she had already won the Royal Rumble. She could have participated in three ladder matches, but was instead in title matches at the PLE.

#3 Becky Lynch is yet to win a Money in the Bank briefcase

The Man is a favorite to win this year's ladder match

Becky Lynch is arguably the top women's star in the WWE. Alongside the Horsewomen of NXT, Lynch helped to revolutionize women's wrestling. Her status as The Man made her one of the top stars in the industry.

She has been in four ladder matches, including last year's event. Lynch was Champion for a year following WrestleMania 35 and also leading up to WrestleMania 38.

Her status as a top star has kept her out of the match, but she competed in both matches in 2017 and again in 2018. Will she finally win the case in 2023?

#2 Charlotte Flair has nearly done it all in WWE

Will Flair win a briefcase before her career ends?

Like Belair and Lynch, Charlotte Flair has been a Champion more than she hasn't over the last few years. The Queen is either challenging for a title or defending one.

Because of that, she's not a regular in Money in the Bank matches. In her career, Flair has taken part in three ladder matches. She's been the Champion so many times that Bayley, Carmella, and Nikki A.S.H. have cashed in on her within 24 hours of the event.

Since WWE touts her as the greatest female performer of all time, it looks likely that she'll win a contract before her career is done.

#1 The Tribal Chief hasn't got hold of a Money in the Bank case

Roman Reigns has won many titles in his career

The trend on this list involves top names that are usually always Champions. That keeps their participation in Money in the Bank matches to a minimum.

In his career, The Tribal Chief has been in a single ladder match (2015). That year, Sheamus won the case and actually cashed in on Reigns. Reigns had won the title that had to be vacated after Seth Rollins was injured.

The Head of the Table is held in such lofty regard in WWE that last year's winner, Austin Theory, was forced to cash in on United States Champion Seth Rollins. Many WWE stars have won Money in the Bank but surprisingly, The Tribal Chief isn't on that list.

