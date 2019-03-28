Opinion: The reason why Seth Rollins might win the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 35

Can the King Slayer become the Beast slayer?

Seth Rollins has always been in the news for all possible reasons and that has contributed to his raging popularity among the WWE universe ever since he appeared on the roster. While The Shield has been one of the most loved factions in recent memory, Seth Rollins can be considered to be the one who has been the most over with the WWE Universe as a singles competitor.

Seth Rollins was also considered to be the most loved champion among in the entire WWE while he held the Intercontinental Championship. However, it is his impending date with the Beast at Wrestlemania 35 that has gained the most attention ever.

Although Brock Lesnar has been extremely dominant in recent times, we have seen him being vulnerable. Whille Brock Lesnar has faced formidable opponents over the course of his Universal Championship reigns, most of the WWE Universe predicted that he would be retaining the title anyway.

However, this is the first time that the WWE Universe actually believes that it is possible to dethrone Lesnar. Although this can be linked to the WWE Universe's particular liking of Seth Rollins, there are other reasons as well for us to believe that.

Rumours and Possibilities

While it is not entirely impossible that the WWE might consider extending Brock Lesnar's title reign, it is most likely that this time would be the end of it. One of the reasons behind it is the fact that WWE does consider Seth Rollins to be its big draw.

WWE knows very well that putting the title on Seth Rollins would be greatly beneficial to the ratings that have gone down because people are tired of seeing Brock Lesnar destroying opponents over and over again.

Also, Seth Rollins has previously displayed that he does possess the ability to go toe to toe with the Beast and his build right now is much stronger than it was back then.

However, the most important reason that has led many to believe that Brock Lesnar might finally drop his title is that he might indeed be moving to Smackdown Live. Although WWE has been extremely tight-lipped regarding Brock Lesnar's schedule post Wrestlemania, there have been rumours that he may be moved to the blue brand in the next draft.

In such a case, it would be best for the WWE to keep the Universal title on Raw. Although some have predicted that the WWE might go for a brand unification soon, it is still too early for that.

The brand split and the championships still have a lot more history to create before the WWE can think about the unification of championships or brands. As such, WWE desperately needs a full-time Universal Champion on Raw and Seth Rollins seems to be the best-suited one for it.

