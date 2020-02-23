The Revival file for interesting trademarks with WWE exit looming

Sripad

The Revival are yet to sign new deals with WWE and are continually applying for trademarks to use on their next venture. The former tag-team champions' contracts expire in April, but WWE added 10 weeks to Dash Wilder's deal for his time out due to a broken jaw back in 2016.

Despite being weeks away from their potential release from the WWE, The Revival are planning well for their future. PWInsider reports that they have applied for new trademarks – "Top Guys," "Say Yeah," and "No Flips, Just Fists".

They note that these trademarks were filed by the tag-team on February 18th with Entertainment Services and Merchandise as the primary purposes. This is not the first time they have filed for trademarks as they did so for "FTRKO" and the name of their finisher, "Shatter Machine" last month.

I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020

Their future clearly lies outside of the WWE as reports suggest they have constantly rejected new contracts from the company. It was claimed that they were offered 5-year deals worth $500,000 per year, but that too was rebuffed.

Moreover, there were reports that The Revival asked for their release, which has not been granted by the WWE just yet.