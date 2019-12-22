The Revival issue Royal Rumble challenge to two inactive WWE legends

The Revival are three-time WWE Tag Team Champions

The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were involved in a heated exchange with Booker T before their match against The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston at TLC on December 15.

During the PPV’s kickoff show, the former NXT Tag Team Champions took exception to Booker’s praise of AOP, while Dawson told the two-time Hall of Famer to join forces with his brother, Stevie Ray, to face The Revival in a match.

Writing on Twitter, Dawson has now gone one step further by posting a graphic of Harlem Heat vs. The Revival, with the Royal Rumble logo in the middle of the picture.

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place on January 26 in Houston, Texas, which is where Stevie was born and where Booker runs his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Harlem Heat’s final match

In February 2015, 10-time WCW Tag Team Champions Harlem Heat reunited for one last time when they defeated The New Heavenly Bodies at Reality of Wrestling’s The Final Heat event.

Stevie, 61, and Booker, 54, have competed sporadically since then, while they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team in 2019.