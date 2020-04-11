The Revival reveal their new names following WWE release

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson will now be Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Sripad

The Revival were released by WWE earlier today after months of speculation around their future. The tag team were offered massive contracts but they were reluctant to sign the new deals as they wanted creative control - something WWE were unwilling to offer.

Following their release, the former WWE Tag Team Champions have revealed their new names. Dash Wilder will now be known as Cash Wheeler while Scott Dawson has his in-ring name changed to Dax Harwood as per their Twitter accounts.

Wilder had filed a trademark for the name "Cash Wheeler" back in March and it is not a surprise that they were planning for life after WWE. They have also filed for several other trademarks like the words and catchphrases they used.

It is widely expected that The Revival will be heading to All Elite Wrestling but nothing has been confirmed just yet. Reports suggest that WWE have not inserted a 90-day no-compete clause in their releases as they did with other Superstars who were recently released.

If or when they end up in AEW, they will join the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Cody Rhodes, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger), Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), Dustin Rhodes and Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) as the former WWE Superstars in the new promotion.