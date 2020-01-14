The Revival reveal their possible AEW name

Phillipa Marie

Jan 14, 2020

Are The Revival AEW bound?

The Revival's current WWE contracts come to an end in the coming months, which means that speculations have started to surround their future and many fans believe that they could be heading to AEW when their contracts finally expire.

Scott Dawson seemed to fan the flames surrounding the duo with a recent Tweet that stated that they would be going away for a while, but today's news now sees The Revival trademarking a name that many believe could be their name in AEW, f they are heading in that direction following their departure from the company.

Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon. #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 12, 2020

PWInsider recently reported that Dawson and Dash Wilder had filed a trademark for the name "Shatter Machine" which is the current name of their tag team finisher. It's also reported that WWE currently owns the rights to the names Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, and The Revival but they don't currently have any rights to the name of their finisher so they would be free to use it in AEW if they moved promotions.

Just days before Luke Harper was released by WWE he fired for the trademark for his Independent Wrestling name Brodie Lee, so this could be a huge hint when it comes to their future.

The Revival have hinted that they want to share the ring with The Young Bucks in recent years and have been quite outspoken about the fact that WWE's Tag Team Division isn't at the standard that they would like. Following yesterday's Tweet from Scott Dawson, it's unlikely that The Revival will be on this week's episode of SmackDown despite involving themselves in the feud between Roman Reigns and 'King' Corbin as part of last week's show.

Do you think The Revival are All Elite Wrestling bound? Have your say in the comments section below...