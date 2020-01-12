The Revival says goodbye for a while

Greg Bush
Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020

The Revival with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE has been adamant about keeping their talents under contract since All Elite Wrestling came onto the scene. Not wanting to give the new company any top tier competitors, they've thrown out some incredibly generous offers to most performers who were looking for greener pastures.

Two Superstars that WWE has tried to keep are Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder - The Revival. The only tag team to win the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships, the Top Guys quickly became one of the most decorated tag teams on the roster.

They've knocked off several of the best teams in the company on their way to the top, including The Usos and The New Day, and they're arguably one of the greatest tag teams of the 2010s. Still, many in the WWE Universe feel that they've been somewhat underutilized, finding themselves as the butt of the joke on many occasions.

The Revival decide to take a leave of absence

WWE has been working to sign them on a new deal, but as of the latest reports, the duo are yet to put pen to paper. Not that they've said no to any offers, they've just held off on giving an answer.

Tag team wrestling is incredibly important to the Revival, and they've been pushing for a better booked division. The company also reportedly offered them a pretty lucrative deal, $500,000 a year for five years, back in April.

Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon. #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 12, 2020

As of today, Dawson and Wilder are yet to bite on the contract offers. Dawson took to Twitter to send an ominous message to the WWE Universe, claiming that they needed to "go away for a while." According to reports, the team's contracts will expire this spring.

The Revival is considered to be one of the best tag teams on the planet at the moment, and in a world where tag team wrestling is thriving in other large promotions, they're definitely going to look at all their options before coming to a decision.

Last night, they showed up to distract The Usos in their return match on SmackDown, aiding King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. That may have been the last time we see the Top Guys for quite some time, if Dawson's tweet is to be believed.