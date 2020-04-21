The Revival tease new team name amidst AEW rumors

The Revival during their WWE days

Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood, formerly known as Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson respectively as members of The Revival, recently parted ways with WWE after failing to agree on a contract extension. The duo were rumored to be unhappy about their booking by the WWE Creative and wanted to move on.

Ever since their exit from WWE, fans have been hoping for Wheeler and Harwood to join AEW so that they can take on The Young Bucks in what many consider to be a dream match. In the meantime, the duo has taken to Twitter and teased a new name for their team.

As the short video above suggests, there are plenty of name options for Wheeler & Harwood to go by. Only time will tell whether choose to go by the name The Revolt, Fear The Revolt or simply FTR, however, they have definitely laid out their cards on the table.

The Revival's leave WWE

The Revival had seemingly grown frustrated with their roles in the company and were unhappy with the company's treatment of the tag team division. The two were reportedly offered big contracts but felt that they were better off plying their trade elsewhere and asked for their release.

Despite their inconsistent booking, The Revival had a successful run in WWE. They are the company's first-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions, meaning that they have won the tag titles on all of WWE's three brands, namely RAW, SmackDown, and now NXT.

It is seeming more and more likely with each passing day that Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood will end up in AEW. And given their in-ring prowess, they will be another huge addition to Tony Khan's promotion.