The Ric Flair Woo - What is the origin of this signature catchphrase?

No matter what arena or stadium you step into to watch a WWE show, you're going to hear many fans doing the Ric Flair Woo at the top of their lungs. You will notice many other fans join in, and the 'WOOOOO's' start to circulate around the venue to a full orchestra of 'WOOOOO's'.

For anyone attending their first WWE event, especially in today's modern era, you're probably a little confused as to what this all means. Many wrestlers past and present have their own catchphrases, or items that make them stand out amongst the rest.

For example, you have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with his signature catchphrase 'If you smell.. what The Rock Is Cookin'!' or you have Jake 'The Snake' Roberts carrying a snake in the ring.

Now, not to be confused with Zack Ryder's 'Woo Woo Woo' catchphrase, the origins of the Ric Flair Woo go back all the way to the 70's. Yes, it has been around 50 years since Ric Flair Woo started!

Not every day has a moment worthy of a Ric Flair woo



But today. Today we WOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/x24iRwkknb — Katie Clemens (@_KatieClemens) November 8, 2020

How and when did the Ric Flair Woo originate?

According to Ric Flair's memoir 'To Be The Man' released in 2015, the Ric Flair Woo originated in the 1970's thanks to the Jerry Lee Lewis classic 'Great Balls of Fire'.

Part of the song ended with 'Woo' and Ric Flair decided to use it day-to-day, and even on-screen cutting promos. Flair also later confirmed on his The Ric Flair Show that he put a much greater emphasis on his 'Woo' than on the hit song.

The famous Nature Boy catchphrase also extended into popular culture, and has been used by many celebrities in honor of the sixteen-time World Champion.

Ric Flair and Jay Lethal had a Woo-off in IMPACT Wrestling

The legendary Ric Flair and Jay Lethal Woo Off was 11 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/jpXGovLKsW — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) June 17, 2021

Back during the TNA heydays, during the Hogan-Bischoff-Carter era, there was a particular segment that amused many fans around the world.

Jay Lethal was performing his Black Machismo character, which was a take on 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, who he made impressions of.

So when Lethal crossed paths with 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair in the then-named TNA, a huge impromptu Ric Flair woo-off ensued. All credit to Jay Lethal, who delivered the PERFECT impression of Ric Flair, rattled the Limosine rider and Jet flyer, and they continued to exchange words.

The segment became one of TNA's funniest and most memorable moments in the history of the company, and is talked about to this very day.

It is safe to say that Ric Flair Woo will live on forever.

