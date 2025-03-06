The Rock isn't #1 - Top 5 heels from the Anoa'i family Ranked

The Rock has shaken things up in WWE. At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, he was the mastermind behind John Cena's shocking heel turn. Then The Final Boss, The Face That Runs The Place, and Travis Scott went on to destroy Cody Rhodes in brutal fashion.

There is no doubt that The Rock is a great heel and Elimination Chamber was shining proof of that. Still, it could be argued that he's not even the best villain in his family.

For those unaware, The Rock is part of the infamous Anoa'I family. This is the infamous Bloodline that runs World Wrestling Entertainment today. Some of the biggest names in wrestling history, both past and present, are part of that family lineage.

This article will take a look at the top five members of the Anoa'i family to portray themselves as villains. While The Rock certainly ranks high, he is not number one. Who comes in first? Where does The Rock land on the list? Let's find out.

Below are the top five heels from WWE's Anoa'i family ranked.

#5. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is a superstar on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He is a former NXT North American Champion who also once absolutely demolished John Cena in a singles match.

The former Enforcer of The Bloodline is a great heel. WWE fans can't stand him. If Solo so much as grabs the microphone, the audience will start booing him loudly.

Still, Solo isn't quite as dominant or pushed as hard as some of the other names on this list. However, he is still young and has many years left to improve and be booked stronger, but for now, number five is the perfect spot for Sikoa.

#4. Umaga

Umaga was a WWE Superstar throughout much of the 2000s. Either as Jamal or as the Umaga persona, he was a regular on television and even once held the coveted Intercontinental Title.

While Umaga was never pushed as the number one star in the company, he was certainly pushed for a while as a top act in the Stamford-based promotion. This was especially true when he was doing Vince McMahon's bidding during the Battle of the Billionaires against Donald Trump.

Had Umaga been pushed more consistently, perhaps to a world title, he may be higher on this list. Unfortunately, he was mostly floating around the upper mid-card, and that prevented his heel work from truly reaching the next level.

#3. Yokozuna

Expand Tweet

Yokozuna is one of the most impressive big men in WWE history. The former world champion was nothing if not massive, but he had surprising agility for his size. He could really move in that ring.

While Umaga's big drawback was never receiving a true main event push, Yokozuna did not have that problem. The former WWE Champion battled and defeated the likes of Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan, among many other stalwarts of his generation.

Yokozuna was an incredibly dominant champion and a great heel. His own true drawbacks come in the form of promos and because his time in the company was relatively short-lived.

#2. The Rock

The Rock is an extremely successful star both in World Wrestling Entertainment and in Hollywood. He is one of the biggest names in all of entertainment today and for good reason. His charisma is off the charts.

The Final Boss is one of the best heels ever. His time as The Corporate Champion in WWE was quite memorable. Hollywood Rock in 2003 was also great. However, his new Final Boss character might be his best work yet.

Despite that, The Rock has one flaw as a villain: he becomes too entertaining. Fans will cheer The Rock even when he is a heel and he seemingly encourages the behavior. That prevents him from becoming first on this list.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the most accomplished wrestlers of the modern era. He broke into World Wrestling Entertainment as a member of The Shield but has gone on to win numerous world titles and has headlined WrestleMania on numerous occasions.

The Tribal Chief is number one on this list thanks to his time in The Bloodline. Unlike other names here, he was unquestionably the top dog as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He also spent years holding the gold.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Roman Reigns is number one is that he has basically all of the same intangibles as The Rock, yet he remained a villain for longer. He was more believable and detested as a heel for a greater period of time. Of course, the WWE Universe loves him now and he has earned his flowers after his legendary run as The Tribal Chief.

