The Rock & 4 other WWE Superstars who could still be added to the world title matches at WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL is just under four weeks away, and things are heating up on the Road to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Five blockbuster matches have been announced for 'Mania, with the Intercontinental Championship match set to be confirmed through a huge Gauntlet Match on RAW this week.

The four world championship feuds are almost at full speed, having been set up through the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber clashes. However, not all of them are set in stone because certain superstars outside of them still have bones to pick with those involved. These wildcards could end up altering the trajectory of The Show of Shows by turning these world title bouts into triple threats.

Here are five WWE Superstars, including The Rock, who could still be added to WrestleMania XL World Title matches.

#5. & 4. Damian Priest or Sami Zayn could turn Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre into a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest is currently Señor Money in The Bank. He has had friction with both WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his WrestleMania XL challenger Drew McIntyre in the past. Time is running out for The Judgment Day star to cash in his contract, and as The Visionary himself showed us, there's no better venue for this than The Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn has been vowing all through the Road to Philadelphia that he will become World Champion. He, too, has recent unfinished business with both McIntyre and Rollins, and no confirmed path to 'Mania. Zayn has often been compared to Daniel Bryan, who famously forced his way into two Triple Threat World Title matches at WrestleMania 30 and 37.

Could these two RAW stars encroach on The Scottish Warrior's quest to beat the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion?

#3. The Rock could use "Bloodline Rules" to modify the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ever since The Rock returned to WWE, the power dynamics in The Bloodline and the company's main event scene have been turned on their head. Every week has been a rollercoaster with huge twists and turns, all leading up to a star-studded WrestleMania tag team match with huge Night 2 stakes. These stakes could lead to a game-changing last-minute swerve.

Should The Great One and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Sunday will be "Bloodline Rules." This could mean Reigns and co. setting the stipulation for the epic clash. Could this involve adding The Brahma Bull to the match as a competitor or guest referee, stacking The odds against The American Nightmare?

The People's Champion's heel work has been leaning heavily into his new position on the TKO board, so this Vince McMahon-esque move is very possible.

#2. & 1. Liv Morgan and Nia Jax could force their way into the Women's World Title match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble and fell short of winning the 30-woman match. Ever since, she has been on a "revenge tour," butting heads with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch as she tries to make her way back to facing the woman last pinned by her, Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion has a great deal of history with Morgan, as does The Man. Could The Revenge Tour beat a path through Philadelphia and into the world title match? Could it be a Fatal Four-Way with Nia Jax also involved?

In Liv Morgan's famous words, we'll just have to "Watch her." Don't sleep on the Irresistible Force, either!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE