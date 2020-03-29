The Rock and former WWE Champion recall their match from 2002

Their feud could have lasted much longer than it did

The former WWE Champion complimented The Rock on his Hollywood success story

The Rock had fun in this match (Pic Source: WWE)

The Rock has had tons of greats feuds in his time in WWE. Some of the men he faced in the squared circle include Stone Cold Steve, Triple H, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, and of course, John Cena. Most of these were full-fledged feuds that still stand the test of time.

But rarely do people remember the gems of matches he had with Chris Benoit or Eddie Guerrero. Responding to a Tweet by the WWE Network, The Rock recalled his match with Kevin Nash.

On this day in 2002, @TheRock and @RealKevinNash went one-on-one for the first and only time. Wanna watch?



👀 https://t.co/CCs6znZiTv pic.twitter.com/3khn80ju1q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 21, 2020

Wish my head was where it is now,we could have rocked it for a solid 6 month program. Keep opening the doors for us boys. You changed the stigma and became the world's biggest box star commodity. Continued success amigo — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 28, 2020

This match happened when the nWo first came to WWE in 2002. The nWo coming to WWE eventually set up the Icon vs. Icon match at WrestleMania 18 with Hollywood Hogan.

The Rock recalled that he had fun in his match with Kevin Nash. Nash complimented The Brahma Bull on his Hollywood success and wished that they had a proper feud that would have expanded months.

Kevin Nash's return to WWE in 2002 was filled with injuries, and while he had a feud with Triple H, his return didn't amount to much. It would have been interesting to see what could have been if a proper rivalry was cultivated between the two.