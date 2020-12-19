The Rock announced for a special appearance on Talking Smack

This week's episode of Talking Smack is shaping up to be an electrifying one as The Rock will make an appearance.

The Rock is scheduled to feature in an interview segment along with Jay Glazer. Talking Smack will air on FS1 following the latest episode of SmackDown, which will also air on FS1.

SmackDown will be live at 8:00 PM ET onwards, and Talking Smack will begin at 10:00 PM ET. Sasha Banks will also be on Talking Smack for an interview with FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder.

As always, Talking Smack will be hosted by Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman.

The following was noted to hype up the Talking Smack lineup:

"Special interviews feature FOX Sports' Jay Glazer and The Rock, as well as FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder and Sasha Banks."

The Rock's WWE status

As we had reported earlier, The Rock is unlikely to be available for a match at WrestleMania 37. WWE is unsure about getting fans for the next WrestleMania PPV due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it would be a smart decision to hold off on The Rock's in-ring return.

The Great One has expressed his desire to have a dream match against Roman Reigns. The Samoan cousins have had a back-and-forth regarding the match, but a showdown of such epic magnitude can't and won't be booked in an empty arena or stadium.

As noted by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock has reportedly told WWE that he would be interested in having the Roman Reigns match in 2022.

The Rock has several commitments outside WWE, and he would need to free up his schedule to facilitate the match against SmackDown's Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the money match, and WWE would ideally want it to happen inside a packed stadium.