The Rock to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight after joining TKO's Board of Directors? Exploring the likelihood

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns still seems to hold a great chance of occurring at this year's WrestleMania. As per the latest reports, the People's Champion was "headstrong" in competing against the Tribal Chief at the upcoming Shows of the Shows. Besides this, the Great One also made a massive move by becoming the latest addition to the TKO Board of Directors.

Due to all this, many are wondering about the likelihood of the Hollywood star appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown. While it's certainly possible, WWE might prefer the Royal Rumble premium live event rather than a go-home episode for Rock's second appearance of 2024.

Also, if the Great One made his appearance at the Rumble, this would open the chances for a much anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

A confrontation at Royal Rumble would surely be the best way possible to set up a gigantic WrestleMania contest between these two. Notably, the next appearance from The Rock will mark his first WWE on-screen television appearance since joining TKO's Board of Directors.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness what will happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown, as it will be the final stop before this year's Royal Rumble.

Triple H hypes fans for tonight's SmackDown amid Roman vs. The Rock reports

As we are just less than six hours away from the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Triple H posted a picture on his Twitter(X) account that ignited fans' excitement for the show. The Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion stated that:

"#RoyalRumble Weekend is officially underway. We’ll see you TONIGHT at @KaseyaCenter for #SmackDown"

Not only this, but a report also emerged from the reliable source Boozer/BWE, stating that tonight's show is expected to be full of fun before the Rumble event.

He also added that it will be an "electric night" for the blue brand. This adds an extra layer of excitement for fans as they are eagerly awaiting what Triple H might have in store for the WWE Universe on the final stop before Royal Rumble 2024.

For those unaware, Royal Rumble 2024 is set to broadcast live on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

