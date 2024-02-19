The Rock to betray Roman Reigns and cause a massive change to the WrestleMania 40 main event? Exploring potential twist

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. While this will be a massive opportunity for Rhodes to finish the story, he will have to be careful because, along with Reigns, he will also be up against the entire Bloodline.

Recently, the heel faction was further strengthened after Reigns announced The Rock had officially joined The Bloodline. While everything seems to be in The Tribal Chief's favor right now, leading up to WrestleMania 40, WWE could plan a major swerve that will affect The Tribal Chief massively.

In the buildup to WrestleMania 40, WWE could book an angle that could show The Rock betray Roman Reigns. On SmackDown's latest edition, The Great One cut a promo in which he gave strong indications of turning against Reigns. Apart from this, Rock still speaks about how he desired to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

Hence, The Rock could betray the champion, which could force WWE to include him in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, making it a triple threat match. While the angle is speculative, such a match could do wonders, given the popularity of each superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer made a bold statement about Roman Reigns

Since turning heel, Roman Reigns' career in WWE has only gone upwards. Once struggling to be accepted by the WWE Universe, Reigns today is arguably the biggest superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Along with all these accolades, he has also earned the respect of his colleagues and legends.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised The Tribal Chief. During an interview, Hogan mentioned Reigns operates on a different level.

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level."

Further, Hogan credited Reigns' father for teaching him everything about wrestling. He also mentioned that The Tribal Chief is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling with.

“Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and he puts people on the edge of their seats calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era."

Earning the praise of a legend like Hulk Hogan is indeed a massive achievement for Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book him leading up to WrestleMania 40.