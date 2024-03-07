The Rock to bring back 58-year-old WWE legend for WrestleMania match? Exploring potential serve 

The Rock will be part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown as he awaits Cody Rhodes' response to his challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania next month. A tag team match would be much easier for The Rock, who hasn't wrestled a match for almost a decade and will potentially be teaming up with Roman Reigns.

Ever since he turned heel, it seems that The Great One cannot be trusted, and he could have a swerve card to play on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Hollywood megastar may reveal that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will be a special guest referee in the tag match against Cody and Seth at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rikishi has been backing The Bloodline from the start and would be a perfect fit for the role. The former champion could call the match down in the middle and then add himself to the storyline between his two sons, which reached its peak this past week on RAW.

Will Rikishi be part of The Bloodline's plan at WWE WrestleMania?

Rikishi will be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania since he has already been announced for the WrestleCon event the same weekend. That means that he could be part of the show without any fans being suspicious about him being in the same city.

It would also allow The Rock and Roman Reigns to head into the match feeling confident, knowing they have a family member as a referee.

While Rikishi is a member of The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see if he is chosen to be part of the match.

Rikishi could be the missing piece of The Bloodline puzzle for WrestleMania XL, but he could also be the wildcard in the match.

Will The Rock add WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as a special guest referee in his tag-team match at WrestleMania 40? Sound off.

