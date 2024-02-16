The Rock to bring back iconic segment after 11 years on WWE SmackDown tonight? Analyzing the chances

The Rock has had a lot of great moments in WWE. Whether it was his "Appreciation Night" in 2003 or the "This Is Your Life" piece from 1999, the reality of the issue is that anytime The Brahma Bull has entered the ring, it has been nothing short of spectacular. Tonight on SmackDown, the WWE Universe may be treated to a historic scene that was last seen 11 years ago.

This segment happens to be none other than the infamous "Rock Concert." A special event that witnessed Dwayne Johnson put his musical and vocal skills to the test. Whether it was playing a sweet lullaby on a guitar or going ham on the mic, The Rock loves a good concert. The upcoming episode of SmackDown might be the best time to bring it back, especially considering he has a lot of people to address, including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

As previously said, WWE last featured this segment 11 years ago. The precise day was January 14, 2013, when The Rock confronted one of his most vocal opponents, CM Punk, in the ring. The Best in the World answered before The People's Champion said that he would defeat him at the Royal Rumble and win the WWE Championship. An entertaining segment, to say the least, and one that would sure catch the attention of fans, especially with The Rock's new heel persona.

Additionally, the last time the segment took place, The Great One delivered an epic performance and actually beat Punk for the WWE Championship. So, this time around, it will be fascinating to see if his portion has a glimmer of truth. However, at the end of the day, there is no guarantee that there will be a concert tonight. Fans will have to wait and watch whether the Hollywood icon pulls out his beloved guitar.

Pat McAfee believes we are seeing the "Hollywood" version of The Rock

Back in 2002, the WWE Universe was captivated by an extraordinary duel involving The Rock and Hulk Hogan. During WrestleMania X8, Dwayne Johnson, portraying the babyface, went against the heel "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. This remarkable clash created a division within the WWE community, as spectators had to decide whom to rally behind.

Now, after 22 years have passed, it seems like history is repeating itself. However, this time, we are being presented with a variation of The Rock, resembling the "Hollywood" persona. At least, that is what Monday Night RAW commentator Pat McAfee believes. McAfee said on his show that he witnessed Johnson turn heel right in front of his eyes while hosting The People's Champion.

Regardless of whether he is a full heel or not, the next two months are sure to be interesting. With WrestleMania 40 looming, it will be intriguing to see just how things unfold between The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

What do you think of The Rock's new heel character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE