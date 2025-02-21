The Rock to change WrestleMania 41 plans; shocking heel turn after 784 days? 4 Ways WWE SmackDown tonight can shape The Show of Shows

The Rock's return will be a big boost for Friday night's WWE SmackDown. The brand’s ratings could see a sudden spike as The Final Boss is ready to appear on the show again.

Ad

Meanwhile, many top rivalries are brewing on the brand ahead of Elimination Chamber. The show’s segments and matches could have huge implications for WrestleMania 41.

The Show of Shows will host many big stars from the SmackDown brand. Triple H and The Rock could work together to make SmackDown more entertaining while paving the way for an even bigger WrestleMania event.

Check out the four ways WWE SmackDown could shape the card for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#4. The Rock's return could be a gamechanger

Ad

The Rock’s return on WWE SmackDown will be a major deal for the brand. The Final Boss appeared on the brand after the 2024 Royal Rumble and shook up the card with his decisions.

He could end up doing something similar after this year’s Royal Rumble, just days before Elimination Chamber. The Rock could announce that he is back for another match for the company at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The Rock could either announce his opponent for the contest or leave fans guessing for some time. In the end, he could challenge Cody Rhodes on the first night of WrestleMania 41, with the winner of the Undisputed WWE Championship contest facing the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on the second night.

#3. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa take their rivalry ahead

Ad

Rumors suggest that two Bloodline teammates will collide at WrestleMania 41. The two stars are none other than Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

The story between them is spicing up, especially after Solo cost Jacob the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match by mistake last Friday. Their rivalry will likely continue on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa could look to clarify his position and acknowledge Jacob Fatu, only to get attacked by The Samoan Werewolf. WWE could then take the storyline forward with The Show of Shows around the corner. It would provide Jacob Fatu a great opportunity to break away from The Bloodline and launch himself as a solo star.

Ad

#2. A major change to the Elimination Chamber match could turn things around on SmackDown

The 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match has all its participants set for the PLE. However, SmackDown could see some major changes take place.

The Rock could appear to announce that he will also compete in the Chamber match as the final entrant. Alternatively, he could give Drew McIntyre the benefit by announcing that The Scottish Warrior will be the final member to leave their pod in the match.

Ad

Triple H could also appear to make an announcement related to the Elimination Chamber match and its participants. That could help add more excitement to the contest, especially with an Undisputed WWE Championship match on the line.

#1. Charlotte Flair looks ready to switch her character ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Charlotte Flair returned from an injury on December 30, 2022, and defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She was listed as a babyface internally following her return.

Flair has been injured for some time, but WWE has maintained her character. However, it looks like The Queen is ready to turn after her Royal Rumble win.

Following her promo segment with a fallen Tiffany Stratton last week, it looks clear as day that Charlotte Flair will turn heel for the first time in nearly 800 days while the WWE Women’s Champion will play the babyface in the rivalry.

The complete turn could come as soon as Friday night, as the company prepares the card for WrestleMania 41. The Queen plays best dirty, and the heel character will allow her to give Stratton a better push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE