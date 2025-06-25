The Rock to cost former WWE Champion; shocking betrayal? 4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the 2025 King of the Ring Final

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are gearing up for their first-ever singles match at the 2025 Night of Champions in the King of the Ring Tournament finale since the American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

The match is going to be an absolute war as both superstars have been gunning to get their revenge on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who used his underhanded heel antics to defeat them.

This listicle explores four potential outcomes for the match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at Night of Champions this weekend.

#4. The American Nightmare could capture a clean win

Since his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been riding a massive wave of success. He sealed a big win over John Cena and Logan with Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2025.

Rhodes’ redemption arc is one of the best storylines in the Stamford-based promotion. To assert his dominance further as the real title contender against Cena, the American Nightmare could capture a clean win over his former mentor, Randy Orton, at Night of Champions.

#3. Randy Orton could turn heel and win

Orton and Rhodes have shared a friendly bond for a long time. However, during the 2025 King of the Ring build-up, at their face-off, The Viper warned the American Nightmare that he would cross every limit to capture a win, and would not hesitate to inflict damage on anyone, not even his prodigy.

Randy Orton could stay true to his words and, in a shocking twist, turn heel and capture a big win over Cody Rhodes, giving the 39-year-old another major betrayal, strengthening his redemption saga, and laying the foundation for a triple threat bout at SummerSlam.

#2. The Rock might return to build a SummerSlam storyline

The Final Boss was last seen on WWE television at Elimination Chamber 2025, where Rhodes refused to sell his soul to the Brahma Bull.

In a shocker, John Cena sold his soul to The Rock instead, turning heel for the first time in over two decades since starting his WWE career, and put a brutal beating on Cody Rhodes.

Since then, The Rock has been absent, leaving the storyline abruptly in the middle. The Rock could return at Night of Champions, when least expected, just like Bad Blood.

The Rock would cost Cody Rhodes a KOTR bout against Orton, a set-up for his SummerSlam saga against The American Nightmare, and help Cena exceed as his champion.

#1. Cody Rhodes rolls up Orton

Rhodes could unleash havoc at the finals of the 2025 Night of Champions and could go the distance. Both men would refuse to give up to win the KOTR tournament and get a title shot.

However, using his in-ring skills and senses, Rhodes could roll up Randy Orton and snatch the victory. This would lay the foundation for Orton’s much-awaited heel turn.

