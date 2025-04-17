The Rock to cost Jey Uso the WWE World Heavyweight Title after his latest comments? Exploring the possibility

Despite being away from WWE television, The Rock has been a major attraction in WWE for the past year. His last appearance came at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he shocked the world by joining forces with John Cena. The Final Boss is heavily rumored to return at WrestleMania 41. In a stunning twist, he could cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Ad

The speculation arose due to Jey's recent comments, where he seemingly disrespected the Hollywood icon. In an interview with Complex, The YEET Master called Rock's iconic "If you smell what The Rock is cooking" catchphrase the worst of all time. Many believe that The Final Boss might take offense at Uso's attitude and decide to take matters into his own hands.

Since then, fans have been speculating that the 52-year-old might show up at WrestleMania Night One and screw Jey Uso. While it is an intriguing scenario, the chances of it happening are incredibly low. Although The YEET Master's comments are debatable, it was an out-of-character interview with no connection to the WWE product.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, there have been no interactions between The Rock and Jey Uso on WWE programming in the past few years. If The Final Boss suddenly costs him such a huge moment, it would look quite redundant. There is more buzz around the Hollywood star possibly interfering during the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on Night Two.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso could pull off a miracle and dethrone Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals. Also, it remains to be seen what The Final Boss has in store.

The Rock to convince Jey Uso to join him after WrestleMania?

Jey Uso is heading into WrestleMania with sheer confidence to dethrone Gunther and capture the World Heavyweight Championship. With such momentum on his side, he is currently the favorite to walk out of Las Vegas with the coveted title around his waist. And if it happens, it might just grab The Rock's attention.

Ad

The Final Boss is looking to have a corporate WWE champion who could work for him. He tried to convince Cody Rhodes to join his side, and he could do the same with Jey Uso as well after the latter potentially becomes the world champion at WrestleMania.

The 52-year-old could try to manipulate The YEET Master by reminding him of their blood ties. The Rock might try to get in Jey Uso's head by mentioning how a lot of fans criticized him after he won the Royal Rumble. He could state that no matter how hard Main Event Jey tries, the fans are always going to doubt him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

And this could be enough to ignite the spark of a character transition within Uso. Such an angle could add a massive twist to Jey Uso's storyline after The Show of Shows. However, this is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen whether The Rock makes such a move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More