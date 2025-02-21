The Rock to debut a new faction, Roman Reigns' new Enforcer to debut? 3 Predictions for WWE SmackDown this week 

Tonight's WWE SmackDown could be huge as it will see the return of The Rock. The Final Boss took to social media last night to announce his appearance on tonight's show.

Aside from that, the company has announced a stacked lineup for WWE SmackDown tonight. Fans will witness some big names such as Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Dew McIntyre, and more in action in their respective bouts.

On that note, here are three last-minute predictions for this week's WWE SmackDown:

#3. Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa after their loss on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga will lock horns with Cody Rhodes, Damian Pries,t and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag match on tonight's WWE SmackDown. However, the heels may suffer a big loss, leading to the Solo's ouster from the faction.

The company has been teasing the implosion of The New Bloodline for the last couple of weeks, and they might pull the trigger on the same tonight. The creative team could have the group suffer a big loss in the match, with Solo Sikoa taking the pin.

This could lead to Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu blaming Solo for their loss before turning on him.

#2. The Rock could form a new faction

If The New Bloodline does end up turning on Solo Sikoa, it would lead to the end of the faction. This may result in The Rock forming his own version of The Bloodline.

The High Chief, who is scheduled to appear tonight on SmackDown may return with his own Enforcer, Hikuelo. Hikuelo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and is rumored to debut in the company shortly.

The Rock could make a comeback with the Samoan giant, take over what's remaining of The New Bloodline, and form a new stable.

#1. Roman Reigns' new Enforcer to help Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso will take on Drew McIntyre in a singles contest tonight. The Scottish Psychopath won't be so easy to put away. So Roman Reigns may Lance Anoa'i to help Big Jim.

Lance, who is the son of legendary Samu, reportedly signed a contract with WWE not too long ago. While he is rumored to debut shortly on NXT, the creative may change plans and introduce him to the WWE audience in a grander way.

The monster, who has previously teased uniting with The OTC, could potentially return as Roman Reigns' new Enforcer on SmackDown and help Jimmy Uso defeat Drew McIntyre.

