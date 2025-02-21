The Rock to defeat veteran & become 'double champ', Roman Reigns betrayed? 3 directions for The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41

c

The Rock will return on tonight's WWE SmackDown. This has got fans excited for the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when The Final Boss returns tonight. Given WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, tonight's show could give us a fair idea of the company's plans for The Brahma Bull at the extravaganza.

The following piece will explore three potential directions for The People's Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Rock could dethrone Cody Rhodes

The Rock teased a match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title last year. While many expected that bout to headline this year's WrestleMania, that doesn't seem to be the case as of this writing.

Rumor has it that John Cena could win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to challenge Cody Rhodes for his title in April. However, things may change on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The Rock could use his backstage influence to get himself added to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Final Boss would then go on to win the bout.

If so, The Final Boss could be the one to finally dethrone Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull could usurp The American Nightmare with the help of The Bloodline, leading to him becoming a double champion as he already holds the People's Championship.

#2. The Final Boss could betray Roman Reigns

A dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for the last couple of years or so. However, that has failed to come to fruition. That said, things may finally change at WrestleMania 41.

The company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the dream bout between the duo at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss could return at the event to cost Roman Reigns his potential match, leading to a money feud. The duo could then go on to clash at SummerSlam later this year.

#1. The Final Boss could return to help Jey Uso

Jey Uso will lock horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. This match could see potential interference from Ludwig Kaiser, who could make his presence felt during the match to help The Ring General.

If that is indeed the case, The Rock could return to help the OG Bloodline member, Jey Uso, to even the odds against Imperium. The Final Boss could take out Kaiser, leading to The YEET Master taking out Gunther to pick up a massive win.

The Final Boss would then endorse Jey before celebrating his win with him.

