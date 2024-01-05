The Rock to face 56-year-old legend he has never been able to defeat after 21 years and retire him at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since The Rock returned to WWE at RAW Day 1. He hinted at a potential match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match will likely take place at WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock has not competed in a proper match for over 10 years and will need to build credibility before he takes on The Tribal Chief.

A dream match between The Rock and Goldberg took place at Backlash 2003 which was won by the former Universal Champion. With Goldberg vying for a return for a retirement match, The Brahma Bull would be the perfect opponent for him.

On The Road to WrestleMania, The Rock could face Goldberg and finally defeat the Hall of Famer, something he failed to do when they clashed 20 years ago. This bout wouldn't only make The Brahma Bull look like a credible threat to Roman Reigns' record-setting championship reign, but also give Goldberg the retirement match he has been looking for.

Goldberg said that Vince McMahon had promised him a retirement match; could The Rock be his final opponent?

During his appearance on the Steve & Captain Evil podcast, Goldberg strongly criticized Vince McMahon, labelling him as a "piece of sh*t" for failing to arrange a proper farewell match for him. Now that Triple H is the head of creative instead of Vince, the former Universal Champion might finally get his wish fulfilled.

"I owe [McMahon] everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked,'' said Goldberg.

For decades, WWE has upheld the tradition of retirement matches, typically celebrated lavishly. Nevertheless, the scenario has not come to fruition for Goldberg. The Hall of Famer has been vocal about his desire for a farewell match in WWE, yet he has not been granted one.

Facing his old rival would be a dream match for the fans and considering that Elimination Chamber is taking place in Australia, the star power would help make the event a roaring success.