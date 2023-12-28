Goldberg's unfiltered comments on Vince McMahon to hurt his chances of a WWE return? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg has been quite demanding in recent times, as he has been clamoring for his retirement match from WWE. There have been several occasions where he has criticized Vince McMahon for not fulfilling his desire. The WCW legend has once again wrapped the 78-year-old in his tirade.

While speaking on the Steve & Captain Evil podcast, he lambasted Mr. McMahon, calling him a "piece of sh*t" for not providing him with a farewell match. There has been speculation that his unfiltered comments on the WWE Executive Chairman might have repercussions.

However, it might not affect the chances of his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. It is because Vince McMahon is no longer part of WWE's creative regime, with Triple H calling the shots. Hunter currently takes the majority of decisions related to the superstars' returns.

Therefore, the possibility of Goldberg's remarks affecting his potential WWE return is quite low. However, his return to the company is seemingly not in the plans as of now. Under his regime, Triple H has focused on the current roster rather than depending on legends and Hall of Famers.

Where will Goldberg wrestle his retirement match?

Retirement matches have been a tradition in WWE for decades, and the company does that in grand fashion. However, when it comes to Goldberg, things have been different. The Hall of Famer has been clamoring for a farewell match in Titanland, which he hasn't received.

Previously, he made the bold statement that his last match does not necessarily need to be in the Stamford-based promotion. As a result, there were speculations about the WWE legend joining All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly communicated with Goldberg in the past.

However, the plans might have been squashed as of now. There is always a good possibility that AEW might sign the Hall of Famer to give him his retirement bout. The latter's presence will also tremendously benefit Jacksonville-based promotion by bringing eyeballs to the product.

On the other hand, the prospect of WWE calling the 57-year-old cannot be ruled out either. Therefore, the Hall of Famer might wrestle his last match either in AEW or in Stamford-based company at some point.