WWE legend Goldberg to finally make his AEW debut at Worlds End pay-per-view? Looking at the possibility

With the Worlds End pay-per-view on the horizon, could WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg make a blockbuster debut?

Da Man has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling business, having supposedly retired against Roman Reigns in his final WWE match at Elimination Chamber last year.

However, the 57-year-old stalwart was promised a proper retirement match by Vince McMahon before he passed the creative torch to Triple H. Since then, he's been hunting for his last hurrah and was even scheduled for a retirement tour in Israel earlier this year. However, the event had to be canceled, citing contract issues.

Nevertheless, the WCW icon remains one of the hottest free agents today. Tony Khan has held talks with him, though the exact details of their conversation are still unknown.

Recent reports have suggested that there are no plans (as of now) for Goldberg to debut in All Elite Wrestling. However, that could change on December 30, when AEW will hold its final pay-per-view of 2023. The marquee event lacks star power, and if there's anyone who can help bring more eyeballs to the show, it's Goldberg.

The former Universal Champion recently revealed that he wanted to be a 'part' of Sting's impending retirement match. The Vigilante hasn't been seen on TV since competing in a trios match at Full Gear pay-per-view. With the AEW Revolution only a few months away, the company could plant the seeds for Sting's swansong by bringing back Goldberg.

Da Man could make a surprise appearance during Worlds End and call out Sting to appear on the next Dynamite. Imagine the two legends riding off into the sunset on the same night. It would be a feel-good moment for wrestling fans. Will it come to fruition? Only time will tell.

What did Goldberg have to say about Sting's impending AEW retirement?

In an interview with Steve & Captain Evil, Goldberg credited Sting for breaking into the wrestling business and noted that he tried to be a part of his upcoming retirement match in AEW:

"Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it."

Several AEW stars have expressed their interest in facing Da Man someday if he shows up in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

