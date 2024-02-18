The Rock to finally acknowledge former WWE champion as part of The Bloodline? Possibility explored

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock made his official entry into The Bloodline faction. The inclusion of The People's Champion in the Samoan faction was officially declared by Roman Reigns himself during the main event segment last Friday.

However, now that The Great One has officially joined the Samoan faction, he might finally acknowledge Naomi as part of The Bloodline. For those unaware, Naomi shares a personal connection with the Samoan dynasty, as she has been married to current Bloodline member Jimmy Uso since 2014.

Not only this, but earlier, the former Women's Champion had also wrestled with the Usos in mixed tag team actions.

Fans wanted to see Naomi joining the group since its formation and the inclusion of the Samoan twins. In addition, she is currently assigned to SmackDown, which increases the likelihood of this potential scenario unfolding.

The Rock could welcome the 36-year-old female star into the faction. The inclusion of Naomi undoubtedly strengthened The Bloodline, as after her addition, the Samoan group could even dominate the female division of the Stamford-based Promotion.

For those unaware, Naomi is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and a two-time Women's World Champion in the company.

The Rock pitched a massive tag team match for WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is now set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, recent reports claimed that The People's Champion had pitched the idea for a tag team bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The match will feature Rock and Roman clashing with The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins. The report stated:

"He (The Rock) did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out."

So if the rumors come to fruition, then it will eventually result in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes pulling double duty at The Shows of the Shows.

The Visionary is also slated to face the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at 'Mania this year. The participants of this structured match include the United States Champion Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

It will be intriguing to see how the company will book The Rock at this year's WrestleMania.