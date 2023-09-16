The Rock to finally get a rematch against his old rival after 22 years at WrestleMania 40 instead of facing Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

The Rock finally made his much-awaited return to WWE on SmackDown this week. The Brahma Bull had a backstage segment with his old nemesis, John Cena, and an in-ring promo with Austin Theory. Fans expected Dwayne Johnson to be involved in The Bloodline storyline when he returned, but that does not seem to be the case.

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, Rocky stated that plans for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 were locked, but they couldn't go through with it. He also hinted that he is open to working at WrestleMania 40. However, the fans feel the ship has sailed, and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II is the match fans want happening at WrestleMania 40.

Where would that leave The Great One? The Rock's feud against Brock Lesnar in 2002 is one of the biggest unfinished stories in WWE. Lesnar had defeated The Brahma Bull at SummerSlam 2002 to capture the WWE Championship, and Dwayne Johnson left for Hollywood soon after. While the two did face each other again at a house show, it wasn't televised.

With The Brahma Bull returning to WWE, it would make for a compelling story if he calls out The Beast Incarnate and demands a rematch from 21 years ago. The former WWE Champion could finally get a chance to redeem himself against The former UFC Fighter at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Rock had major praise for Brock Lesnar

The Rock has gone on record to state that out of all the men he has faced in his career, Lesnar is one of the few he has had great chemistry with. In an Instagram post last year, the former WWE Champion talked about his feud against Brock Lesnar during the summer of 2002, which helped Lesnar become a main event star.

''I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I’ve ever danced with. We spent about 6 months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become WWE Heavyweight Champion.''

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a hard-fought battle. Perhaps The Hollywood Icon's return would lead to The Beast making his return as well. Setting up a WrestleMania bout between the two megastars will be epic.

Do you want to see Brock vs. Rock at WrestleMania next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage