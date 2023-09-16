The Rock vs. Roman Reigns: What was WWE's original plan for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

The Rock returned to WWE on the September 15, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. Considering his popularity, the fans went euphoric as soon as he stepped into the arena.

His return has been highly awaited, especially since his name was mentioned often as a potential Superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns. In fact, many believed this match would take place at WrestleMania 39, but that card ended up with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

Originally, the plan was to have Cody Rhodes against Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre on Night One while The People’s Champ took on The Tribal Chief on Night Two.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed WWE had to change plans since The Rock did not agree to a match at WrestleMania 39.

''It is not clear that the Usos match will be on night one, but when the original idea was to create a second World Title, with Rollins, Drew McIntyre or Rhodes (Rhodes would be in this if The Rock was facing Reigns) as the three people considered for it, that was to be the night one main event.”

The American Nightmare secured the victory at Royal Rumble 2023 and challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, continuing his reign.

The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40

Dwayne Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his potential appearance for WrestleMania 40. During that conversation, he made an interesting statement about the following year's The Show of Shows.

He claimed that he would be open to facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The potential for this match is huge, and fans have been looking forward to it for a while now.

In fact, Johnson himself confirmed that WWE was trying to do the same for WrestleMania 39, but plans fell through.

A primary reason why WrestleMania 40 should have this match is that The Rock is actually back in WWE. During previous speculations, Johnson hadn’t returned to WWE prior to WrestleMania, but this time it’s different. Like John Cena said, “welcome home!”

