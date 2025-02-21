The Rock to fool Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances explored

The Rock and Cody Rhodes will be in the same building again on WWE SmackDown. The last time this happened, things went well for both men, which might just be The Final Boss' plan so his former rival will lower his guard.

Ad

The last time The Rock and Cody Rhodes were in the same building, which was on RAW's Netflix debut, the former praised the latter for his work ethic for the past year and even shared a drink backstage. This was certainly a shock to many as their rivalry last year was intense and even got personal. Many think that this was because Dwayne Johnson might not be present on WrestleMania to feud with The American Nightmare, but that might all change tonight after announcing he will return to WWE SmackDown tonight.

Ad

Trending

The Rock can open the upcoming WWE SmackDown show to welcome fans and give some of his thoughts about this year's Road to WrestleMania. He can then announce that next year's Show of Shows will be held right in New Orleans, Louisiana, the location for tonight's show. He can then be joined by Cody Rhodes to celebrate the news and then exchange respects before The Brahma Bull leaves.

Ad

However, this entire can simply be The Final Boss' way of tricking The American Nightmare. Later in the show, possibly during Cody's six-man tag team match with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman against Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga, The Brahma Bull will return and attack Rhodes before challenging him at WrestleMania.

Does WWE legend think The Rock and Cody Rhodes' feud is over?

After Dwayne seemingly buried the hatchet with The American Nightmare earlier this year, many fans speculated a WrestleMania 41 match might no longer take place, especially with reports stating that Moana reshoots were happening. However, Eric Bischoff thinks otherwise.

Ad

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE legend, there could be more to the story, noting that The Final Boss is good at planting hints. Eric added that fans should be more patient.

"The reaction that they've got, because I've seen a lot of it, social media's like, 'What the f**k? We're just supposed to forget?'" Bischoff said. "But, you know, Rock is really good at planting little Easter eggs along the way. The little quote to Cody, 'Tell your mom I said Happy New Year,' whatever the quote was to Cody's mom that caught Cody by surprise, I don't know, let's just wait and see."

Ad

It remains to be seen what will happen with The Rock and Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE