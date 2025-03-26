The Rock to form a faction with 2 stars, Cody to lose title due to legend? 4 superstars who could interfere in Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 41 

John Cena turned heel and sold his "soul" to The Rock by attacking Cody Rhodes after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Cenation Leader is now set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The title match, which will likely headline Night Two of WrestleMania, could see several interferences. Multiple names could make their presence felt during the bout, which could have an impact on the contest's outcome.

This piece will look at four stars who could interfere in Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

#4 & #3 WWE legend The Rock could return with Drew McIntyre to cost Cody Rhodes a potential win

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rock is on hiatus following the events of Elimination Chamber. However, given his recent partnership with John Cena, he will likely interfere in the title match at WrestleMania 41 to help The Cenation Leader.

The Final Boss might not return alone, as he could be accompanied by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath previously disclosed that Rocky was "working on a little favor" for him.

This favor could be The Final Boss helping him defeat Damian Priest in a potential match at WrestleMania 41 before taking him under his wing to form a new faction with Cena. The duo could then make their presence felt in Cody Rhodes' title match to cost him a potential win and his title.

Ad

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin

With The Rock all but certain to interfere in the main event match, some top names could appear to try and help Rhodes. One such star rumored to help The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently teased a potential return at The Show of Shows to help Rhodes. Given his history with The Final Boss, Steve Austin making a comeback to stop The Rock's reign of terror would make sense.

Ad

#1 CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk was one of the names rumored to fight Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. While that could not happen, The Best in the World might make an appearance during the championship match to help his close friend even the odds against Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

Punk has a storied history with The Cenation Leader and The Final Boss. On top of that, The Rock's recent abuse of power and his union with John Cena have not gone down well with The Second City Saint. He even called out the two stars a few weeks ago on RAW. Hence, it won't come as a surprise if Punk helps his friend Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback